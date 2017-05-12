版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Enterprise Group qtrly earnings per share $0.00

May 12 Enterprise Group Inc

* Enterprise group announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue c$8.878 million

* Qtrly revenue $8,878,049 versus $8,852,177

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐