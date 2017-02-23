版本:
BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners says renegotiated, extended agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra's production in Pinedale field

Feb 23

* Enterprise Products Partners says renegotiated, extended agreement with Ultra Petroleum to process natural gas from Ultra's production in Pinedale field

* Enterprise Products Partners says agreement secures a 20-year supply of natural gas for co's cryogenic processing facility in Sublette county, Wyoming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
