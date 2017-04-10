BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners to build shin oak NGL pipeline from Permian basin to Mont Belvieu

April 10 Enterprise Products Partners Lp -

* Construction of a new 571-mile pipeline to transport volumes of natural gas liquids

* Pipeline to transport NGL from Permian basin to co's NGL fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas

* The pipeline will have an initial design capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, expandable to 600,000 bpd

* Project is expected to be in service in q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: