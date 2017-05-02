BRIEF-Enterprise reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Enterprise Products Partners Lp-
* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2017, expect to invest in range of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion for growth capital projects
* Qtrly revenue $7,320.4 million versus $5,005.3 million
* Q1 results were driven by record liquid pipeline and marine terminal volumes
* Enterprise Products Partners - due to production growth in permian basin, accelerated construction of midland-to-sealy crude oil pipeline
* Enterprise Products Partners Lp-"sanctioned our shin oak ngl pipeline to transport growing volumes of ngls from permian basin to our mont belvieu complex"
* For 2017, expects to invest in range of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion for growth capital projects
* Enterprise Products Partners-U.S. Energy industry entering much awaited multi-year period of growing demand, both domestically & abroad, for u.s. Ngls, natural gas & crude oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.