版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia Q1 rev. fell 31 pct to $416,000

May 4 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc:

* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 31 percent to $416,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐