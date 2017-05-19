版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia's board remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Ltd

May 19 Melco International Development Ltd

* Entertainment Gaming Asia - Board determined it expresses no opinion, remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
