公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Entravision Communications says its local news programming lineup will make affiliation change

June 20 Entravision Communications Corp-

* Entravision Communications-beginning July 3, local news programming lineup for xhas-tv will make affiliation change to Azteca America in San Diego market

* Entravision Communications - co's news programming will be carried throughout azteca america's daily broadcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
