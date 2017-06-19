版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities

June 19 Entree Resources Ltd

* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities

* Entree Resources -entrée retained ownership of its jv interest in construction stage oyu tolgoi underground mining project in Mongolia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
