BRIEF-Entrec qtrly net loss per share $0.10

March 7 Entrec Corp:

* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Says revenue for quarter ended December 31, 2016 decreased by 14% to $30.0 million

* Says "expect that revenue from our recent expansion in Permian Basin will grow significantly in 2017"

* Says funds used in operations per share $0.01

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.10

* Entrec Corp - "as we enter 2017, outlook for our business is beginning to improve" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
