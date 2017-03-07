BRIEF-Entrec says Q4 revenue decreased by 14 pct to $30 million

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Entrec Corp:
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Entrec Corp says revenue for quarter ended December 31, 2016 decreased by 14% to $30.0 million from $35.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock