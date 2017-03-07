版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Entrec says Q4 revenue decreased by 14 pct to $30 million

March 7 Entrec Corp:

* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Entrec Corp says revenue for quarter ended December 31, 2016 decreased by 14% to $30.0 million from $35.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
