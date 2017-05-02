版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-Entree Gold Inc says shareholders voted 97.93 pct in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp

May 1 Entree Gold Inc

* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp

* Under terms of proposed spin-out each share of Entrée is exchanged for one new share of entrée and 0.45 of mason common share

