BRIEF-Entree GOLD Q1 NET LOSS WAS $1.3 MLN

April 27 Entree Gold Inc:

* ENTREE GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* ENTREE GOLD INC SAYS FOR Q1 OF 2017, COMPANY'S NET LOSS WAS $1.3 MILLION, WHICH WAS A REDUCTION OF 23% FROM COMPARATIVE PERIOD OF 2016

* ANTICIPATES ONE TIME COST TO COMPLETE ENTRÉE AND MASON RESOURCESARRANGEMENT TO BE BETWEEN $0.3 MILLION AND $0.4 MILLION

* ENTREE GOLD - COMBINATION OF CO, MASON RESOURCES EXPECTS TO SPEND BETWEEN $3.0 MILLION & $3.4 MILLION FOR 2017 YEAR ON EXPLORATION, GENERAL ADMINISTRATION COSTS