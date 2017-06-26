版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Enumeral Biomedical believes it has sufficient cash to continue to explore strategic alternatives only into July 2017

June 26 Enumeral Biomedical Holdings Inc

* Enumeral Biomedical Holdings says believes that it has sufficient cash to continue to explore strategic alternatives only into july 2017

* Enumeral Biomedical - if co is unable to effect strategic transaction or raise additional capital, it will be required to further downsize or wind down its operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
