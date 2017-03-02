BRIEF-Envestnet files for non-timely 10-K

March 2 Envestnet Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of
internal control over financial reporting due to control
deficiencies identified by management
* Envestnet -believes certain of control deficiencies,
individually or in aggregate, represent material weaknesses in
internal control over financial reporting
* Envestnet Inc - for year ended December 31, 2016, the
company expects to report revenues of approximately $578
million, a 37% increase over 2015
* Envestnet - after assessment, co may determine that there
are additional control deficiencies that may represent material
weaknesses
* Envestnet Inc - increase in FY revenue was primarily due
to inclusion of full year of results for Yodlee, which company
acquired in November 2015
* Envestnet Inc - expects to report a net loss of
approximately $50 million for 2016, compared to net income of
approximately $4 million in 2015
* Envestnet Inc - for the Envestnet segment, revenues are
expected to be approximately $448 million for 2016, 10% higher
than 2015
Source text: (bit.ly/2mJhCkp)
