FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
BRIEF-Envestnet Inc says units entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Envestnet Inc says units entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet Inc - on July 18 units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Envestnet Inc - banks agreed to provide to Envestnet revolving credit commitments in amount of up to $350 million which amount may be increased by $50 million

* Envestnet Inc - second amended and restated credit agreement also includes a $5 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2vCrctP] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below