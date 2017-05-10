版本:
BRIEF-Envestnet reports Q1 revenue $157.8 million

May 10 Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenues of $162.8 million to $164.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share $0.27

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted revenues of $163 million to $165 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted revenues of $665 million to $664 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $658.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $162.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
