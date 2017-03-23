版本:
2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Envestnet sees FY 2017 adjusted total revenues $650 mln-$660 mln

March 24 Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 loss per share $0.75

* Q4 revenue $155.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $155.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Envestnet inc sees q1 revenues $153.8 million - $156.3 million

* Envestnet inc sees q1 adjusted revenues $154.0 million - $156.5 million

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share $0.24

* Envestnet inc sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Envestnet inc sees fy 2017 total revenues $649 million - $659 million

* Envestnet inc sees fy 2017 adjusted total revenues $650 million - $660 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $158.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $672.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
