BRIEF-Envestnet sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Envestnet Inc
* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Envestnet Inc - sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Envestnet Inc - now sees Q4 non-GAAP adjusted revenues $155.6 million-$156.0 million
* Envestnet Inc - may conclude that certain control deficiencies exist in internal controls over financial reporting
* Envestnet Inc - control deficiencies may represent a material weakness over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016
* Envestnet Inc - anticipates releasing Q4 results "as soon as practicable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.