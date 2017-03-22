版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Enviroleach Technologies relocates offices and laboratory British Columbia

March 22 Iberian Minerals Ltd-

* Enviroleach Technologies Inc has relocated its offices and laboratory to an expanded facility in Burnaby, British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
