BRIEF-Envision Healthcare seeks incremental borrowings under term loan

June 14 Envision Healthcare Corp

* Envision Healthcare seeks incremental borrowings under existing term loan b to fund acquisitions

* Envision Healthcare - commenced process to increase outstanding borrowings under existing term loan b credit facility by aggregate amount of $500 million

* Envision Healthcare - expects to use proceeds to fund acquisition opportunities currently in its pipeline

* Expects to complete financing process by end of 2017 Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
