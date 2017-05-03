版本:
BRIEF-Enviva Partners says new quarterly distribution is 8.8 pct higher than last year

May 3 Enviva Partners LP:

* Enviva Partners LP announces seventh consecutive distribution increase

* Enviva Partners LP says of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5550 per common and subordinated unit for Q1 of 2017

* New distribution is 8.8 percent higher than distribution for Q1 of 2016

* New distribution is 3.7 percent higher than distribution for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
