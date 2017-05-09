BRIEF-Enwave signs agreement with major Australasian dairy processor

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Enwave Corp:
* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with major Australasian dairy processor
* Enwave Corp - Enwave has entered into teloa agreements with several leading dairy processors in United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe
* Enwave - deal to explore potential for dried dairy applications processed by company's patented radiant energy vacuum dehydration technology
* Enwave - research partner will have exclusive option to license use of revenue technology for production of dairy products within agreed australasian territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.