BRIEF-Enzymotec CFO to step down

June 28 Enzymotec Ltd:

* Enzymotec chief financial officer to step down

* Says CFO Oren Bryan resigned

* Bryan will remain in his position until the company appoints a successor and completes the transition

* Enzymotec Ltd - Bryan will remain in his position until company appoints a successor and completes transition
