BRIEF-Enzymotec CFO to step down

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Enzymotec Ltd:
* Enzymotec chief financial officer to step down
* Says CFO Oren Bryan resigned
* Bryan will remain in his position until the company appoints a successor and completes the transition
* Enzymotec Ltd - Bryan will remain in his position until company appoints a successor and completes transition
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada