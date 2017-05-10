BRIEF-Enzymotec Ltd- FDA issued import alert that included co’s vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products

May 10 Enzymotec Ltd:

* Enzymotec Ltd - on May 5, 2017, FDA issued import alert that included co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products

* Enzymotec Ltd - co's vayarol, vayarin and vayacog products, are labeled and sold as "medical foods" in the United States

* Enzymotec - became aware following facility inspection held during aug 2016 at facilities of supplier to co such supplier received warning letter from FDA

* Enzymotec Ltd - warning letter referenced vayarin as well as products of other manufacturers, alleging that vayarin is a "new drug"

* Enzymotec Ltd - is prepared to defend its position that the products are properly sold as "medical foods" and are not subject to the drug provisions