BRIEF-Enzymotec Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

Feb 22 Enzymotec Ltd:

* Enzymotec Ltd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enzymotec Ltd - qtrly net revenues decreased 20.2% and 7.3% to $10.6 million, compared to Q4 of 2015 and Q3 of 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
