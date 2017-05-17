BRIEF-Enzymotec reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03/shr

May 17 Enzymotec Ltd

* Enzymotec Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $12 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enzymotec Ltd - believe that wholesaler inventories are now at levels that will reduce risk of further negative impact on co's revenue growth

* Enzymotec Ltd - research and development expenses are expected to decrease for balance of 2017

* Growth in Vaya's online pharmacy sales led to inventory destocking by wholesalers of $1.0 million in Q1