BRIEF-Enzymotec reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03/shr

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Enzymotec Ltd
* Enzymotec Ltd. reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue $12 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enzymotec Ltd - believe that wholesaler inventories are now at levels that will reduce risk of further negative impact on co's revenue growth
* Enzymotec Ltd - research and development expenses are expected to decrease for balance of 2017
* Growth in Vaya's online pharmacy sales led to inventory destocking by wholesalers of $1.0 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood