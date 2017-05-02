版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF- EOG Resources filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation

May 2 EOG Resources Inc

* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation

* EOG Resources Inc - Amendment to increase number of authorized shares of its common stock from 640 million shares to 1.28 billion shares- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pCQaGP] Further company coverage:
