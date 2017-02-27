BRIEF-EOG Resources reports Q4 loss per share $0.25

Feb 27 EOG Resources Inc
* EOG Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and announces 2017 capital program
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* EOG Resources Inc says targets 18 percent crude oil
production growth for 2017 within cash flow at flat $50 oil
* Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to range from
$3.7 to $4.1 billion
* EOG Resources Inc says forecasts flat to lower well costs
in 2017
* EOG Resources -For period Jan 1 through June 30, 2017, has
crude oil financial price swap contracts in place for 35,000
bopd at weighted average price of $50.04/barrel
* EOG Resources Inc qtrly net operating revenues $ 2,402.0
million versus $ 1,796.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
