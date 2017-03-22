版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-Eos Imaging FY net loss narrows to 6.2 million euros

March 22 Eos Imaging SA:

* Eos Imaging reports full year 2016 results

* FY operating loss of 4.6 million euros ($4.97 million) versus loss of 6.7 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 6.2 million euros versus loss of 7.2 million euros year ago

* Net cash at Dec 31 14.9 million euros versus 14.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐