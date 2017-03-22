BRIEF-Eos Imaging FY net loss narrows to 6.2 million euros

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Eos Imaging SA:
* Eos Imaging reports full year 2016 results
* FY operating loss of 4.6 million euros ($4.97 million) versus loss of 6.7 million euros year ago
* FY net loss of 6.2 million euros versus loss of 7.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash at Dec 31 14.9 million euros versus 14.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9251 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.