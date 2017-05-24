BRIEF-EP Energy and Tesoro report drilling JV in the Uinta basin

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 EP Energy Corp:
* EP Energy and Tesoro announce drilling joint venture in the uinta basin
* Tesoro Corp - Tesoro to provide a capital carry in exchange for 50 percent of EP Energy's working interest in joint venture wells
* Tesoro - Tesoro to purchase all oil production from joint venture wells
* Tesoro - first wells under joint venture are expected to begin production in July 2017
* Tesoro - EPE's net share of capital is expected to be approximately $64 million
* Tesoro - EP Energy did not change its 2017 guidance for new drilling venture
* Tesoro - first wells under joint venture are expected to begin production in July 2017
* Tesoro - EPE will retain operational control of joint venture assets
* Tesoro - EP Energy's average working interest in joint venture wells is currently approximately 80 percent
* Tesoro - Tesoro and EP Energy also entered into a crude oil supply agreement
* Tesoro - co to purchase all of oil produced through drilling joint venture, along with additional waxy crude oil produced by EP Energy in Uinta basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.