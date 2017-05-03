版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Ep Energy reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10

May 3 Ep Energy Corp

* Ep Energy reports first quarter 2017 results with continued oil production growth and improved financial position

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total capital expenditures in q1 of 2017 were $152 million

* Qtrly 46.9 thousand barrels of oil production per day (mbbls/d) above 4q'16 and ahead of expectations

* Ep Energy Corp - qtrly average daily oil production was 46.9 mbbls/d, down 8 percent from 50.8 mbbls/d in q1 of 2016

* Company expects to increase capital allocation to wolfcamp program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐