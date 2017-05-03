BRIEF-Ep Energy reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10

May 3 Ep Energy Corp
* Ep Energy reports first quarter 2017 results with
continued oil production growth and improved financial position
* Q1 loss per share $0.19
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Total capital expenditures in q1 of 2017 were $152 million
* Qtrly 46.9 thousand barrels of oil production per day
(mbbls/d) above 4q'16 and ahead of expectations
* Ep Energy Corp - qtrly average daily oil production was
46.9 mbbls/d, down 8 percent from 50.8 mbbls/d in q1 of 2016
* Company expects to increase capital allocation to wolfcamp
program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: