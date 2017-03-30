版本:
2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Epc Groupe FY net income group share up at 10.2 million euros

March 30 EPC Groupe SA:

* Fy net income group share 10.2 million euros ($10.9 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago

* Intends to consolidate in 2017 its recovered profitability while continuing its development Source text: bit.ly/2nA0CxT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
