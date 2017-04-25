版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Epizyme announces tazemetostat fast track designation for follicular lymphoma and plenary session on Phase 2 NHL data at ICML

April 25 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme announces tazemetostat fast track designation for follicular lymphoma and plenary session on Phase 2 NHL data at ICML

* Epizyme Inc - "development goal is to bring tazemetostat to patients as quickly as possible and we look forward to advancing this study throughout 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
