版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Epizyme Earns $10 million milestone payment from Glaxosmithkline

May 4 Epizyme Inc:

* Epizyme earns $10 million milestone payment from glaxosmithkline for initiation of GLP Toxicology studies with novel methyltransferase inhibitor

* Epizyme - milestone payment follows GSK'S initiation of GLP toxicology studies for methyltransferase inhibitor discovered by co, licensed to GSK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐