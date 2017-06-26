BRIEF-Epizyme expands clinical collaboration with Genentech

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme expands clinical collaboration to study tazemetostat and tecentriq® combination in nsclc
* Epizyme inc - expanded its clinical collaboration with genentech, a member of roche group
* Epizyme inc - under new agreement, tazemetostat administered in combination with atezolizumab will be evaluated in a phase 1b/2 clinical study
* Epizyme inc - financial terms are not disclosed and epizyme will retain global development and commercialization rights to tazemetostat.
* Epizyme inc - genentech will sponsor planned phase 1b/2 clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)