版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-Epizyme expands clinical collaboration with Genentech

June 26 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme expands clinical collaboration to study tazemetostat and tecentriq® combination in nsclc

* Epizyme inc - expanded its clinical collaboration with genentech, a member of roche group

* Epizyme inc - under new agreement, tazemetostat administered in combination with atezolizumab will be evaluated in a phase 1b/2 clinical study

* Epizyme inc - financial terms are not disclosed and epizyme will retain global development and commercialization rights to tazemetostat.

* Epizyme inc - genentech will sponsor planned phase 1b/2 clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
