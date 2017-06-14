BRIEF-Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial for tazemetostat in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and dlbcl patients
* Epizyme - interim data as of June 1, 2017 show that tazemetostat treatment resulted in a clinically meaningful benefit in patients with fl
* Tazemetostat continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile across all patient populations in this study
* As size of mutation study groups increase and patients remain on study, epizyme expects data will continue to evolve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.