BRIEF-Epizyme says no revenue was recognized in Q1 of 2017, compared to $0.5 mln for Q1 2016

May 8 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme reports first quarter 2017 results and provides corporate update

* Epizyme inc - no revenue was recognized in q1 of 2017, compared to $0.5 million for q1 of 2016

* Epizyme - its cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will be sufficient to fund co's planned operations into at least q3 of 2018

* Epizyme inc qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $352860.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
