BRIEF-Epizyme says no revenue was recognized in Q1 of 2017, compared to $0.5 mln for Q1 2016

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports first quarter 2017 results and provides corporate update
* Epizyme inc - no revenue was recognized in q1 of 2017, compared to $0.5 million for q1 of 2016
* Epizyme - its cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will be sufficient to fund co's planned operations into at least q3 of 2018
* Epizyme inc qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $352860.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing