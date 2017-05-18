BRIEF-Epizyme says tazemetostat shows clinically meaningful activity

May 18 Epizyme Inc:

* Epizyme announces path toward Tazemetostat registration in Epithelioid sarcoma and reports new clinical data to be presented at ASCO

* Says Tazemetostat demonstrates clinically meaningful activity in Epithelioid sarcoma

* Says based on discussions with fda, company has identified a path to submission for accelerated approval of Tazemetostat

* Says will target a new drug application (NDA) submission in 2018