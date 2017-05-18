BRIEF-Epizyme says tazemetostat shows clinically meaningful activity

BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
May 18 Epizyme Inc:
* Epizyme announces path toward Tazemetostat registration in Epithelioid sarcoma and reports new clinical data to be presented at ASCO
* Says Tazemetostat demonstrates clinically meaningful activity in Epithelioid sarcoma
* Says based on discussions with fda, company has identified a path to submission for accelerated approval of Tazemetostat
Says will target a new drug application (NDA) submission in 2018
Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* On June 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a second amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated November 24, 2015