版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 18:09 BJT

BRIEF-Epizyme says tazemetostat shows clinically meaningful activity

May 18 Epizyme Inc:

* Epizyme announces path toward Tazemetostat registration in Epithelioid sarcoma and reports new clinical data to be presented at ASCO

* Says Tazemetostat demonstrates clinically meaningful activity in Epithelioid sarcoma

* Says based on discussions with fda, company has identified a path to submission for accelerated approval of Tazemetostat

* Says will target a new drug application (NDA) submission in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐