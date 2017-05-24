版本:
2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Epsilon Energy passes an amendment to increase number of directors 6 to 7

May 24 Epsilon Energy Ltd

* An amendment was passed to increase number of directors from six to seven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
