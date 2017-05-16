版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Epsilon signs relationship expansion agreement with AT&T

May 16 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Epsilon- Epsilon, an alliance data company announced signing of relationship expansion agreement with AT&T business solutions Source: (bit.ly/2rmh1aD) Further company coverage:
