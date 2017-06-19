BRIEF-EQT agrees to increase size of board to 13 directors after Rice Energy merger

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 EQT Corp:
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing
* EQT Corp - upon termination of deal under certain specified circumstances, co may be required to pay Rice, or Rice to pay co, a termination fee of $255 million
* EQT Corp - also agreed, Daniel J. Rice IV and Robert F. Vagt to become members of EQT board upon effective time of merger
* EQT - if co does not receive shareholder approval to increase board size, co to increase size of its board to 12 directors, appoint either Rice or Vagt
* EQT - if deal terminated because of failure of a party's shareholders to approve proposals, party to reimburse other party in amount equal to $67 million
* EQT Corp - in connection with deal, co entered commitment letter with citigroup global markets inc
* EQT - pursuant to commitment letter, citi committed to provide, subject to customary closing conditions, up to $1.4 billion of senior unsecured bridge loans Source text: (bit.ly/2rOuXcf) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.