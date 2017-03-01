版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-EQT Corp says Steven Schlotterbeck has officially assumed role of CEO

March 1 EQT Corp

* Announced that Steven Schlotterbeck has officially assumed role of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
