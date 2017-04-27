BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners Q1 2017 net income of $143.2 mln

April 27 EQT Midstream Partners LP:
* EQT Midstream Partners Lp - EQM Q1 operating revenue
increased $17.6 million, 9% higher compared to same quarter last
year
* Sees 2017 net income $555 million - $595 million
* Sees Q2 net income $124 million - $134 million
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - EQM continues to forecast
full-year 2017 ongoing maintenance capital expenditures of
approximately $35 million
* Eqt midstream partners lp - announced q1 2017 net income
of $143.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $202.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
