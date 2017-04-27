版本:
BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners Q1 2017 net income of $143.2 mln

April 27 EQT Midstream Partners LP:

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp - EQM Q1 operating revenue increased $17.6 million, 9% higher compared to same quarter last year

* Sees 2017 net income $555 million - $595 million

* Sees Q2 net income $124 million - $134 million

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - EQM continues to forecast full-year 2017 ongoing maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $35 million

* Eqt midstream partners lp - announced q1 2017 net income of $143.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $202.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
