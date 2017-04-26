BRIEF-Equifax reports Q1 earnings per share $1.26

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Equifax Inc-
* Equifax releases first quarter results
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $5.96 to $6.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.44
* Q1 earnings per share $1.26
* Sees Q2 revenue $857 million to $862 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.375 billion to $3.425 billion
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.58 excluding items
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $832.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $825.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $863.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: