BRIEF-Equifax reports Q1 earnings per share $1.26

April 26 Equifax Inc-

* Equifax releases first quarter results

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $5.96 to $6.10

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Q1 earnings per share $1.26

* Sees Q2 revenue $857 million to $862 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.375 billion to $3.425 billion

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.58 excluding items

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $832.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $825.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $863.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
