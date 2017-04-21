版本:
2017年 4月 22日

BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln

April 21 Equinix Inc:

* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing

* CFO Keith Taylor's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $4.5 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2oy5AKe Further company coverage:
