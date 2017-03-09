BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes

March 8 Equinix Inc:

* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes

* priced concurrent public offerings of 5.3 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $360.00 per share

* says priced $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2027