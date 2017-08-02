BRIEF-Equinix Q2 EPS ‍$0.58​ from continuing ops

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* Equinix reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $1.133 billion to $1.141 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.317 billion to $4.327 billion

* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations $1,066 million, a 12% increase over previous quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.58​ from continuing opns

* Equinix inc sees capital expenditures are expected to range between $313 and $333 million for q3

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range between $1,250 and $1,300 million

* Equinix inc sees fy 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda is expected to range between $2,038 million and $2,048 million​

* Q2 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S