BRIEF-Equinix Q2 EPS ‍$0.58​ from continuing ops

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:
* Equinix reports second quarter 2017 results
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $1.133 billion to $1.141 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.317 billion to $4.327 billion
* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations $1,066 million, a 12% increase over previous quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58 from continuing opns
* Equinix inc sees capital expenditures are expected to range between $313 and $333 million for q3
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range between $1,250 and $1,300 million
* Equinix inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to range between $2,038 million and $2,048 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S