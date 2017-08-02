FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Equinix Q2 EPS ‍$0.58​ from continuing ops
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点07分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Equinix Q2 EPS ‍$0.58​ from continuing ops

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* Equinix reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $1.133 billion to $1.141 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.317 billion to $4.327 billion

* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations $1,066 million, a 12% increase over previous quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.58​ from continuing opns

* Equinix inc sees capital expenditures are expected to range between $313 and $333 million for q3

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range between $1,250 and $1,300 million

* Equinix inc sees fy 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda is expected to range between $2,038 million and $2,048 million​

* Q2 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below