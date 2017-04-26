BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Equinix Inc
* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion
* Equinix Inc - quarterly revenues increase 12% year-over-year to $950 million
* Equinix reports first quarter 2017 results
* Equinix Inc Sees Q2 2017 revenue $976 million to $982 million
* Equinix Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue view $946.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.