版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Equinix qtrly earnings per share $0.57

April 26 Equinix Inc

* Equinix Inc Sees fy 2017 revenue greater than $3.976 billion

* Equinix Inc - quarterly revenues increase 12% year-over-year to $950 million

* Equinix reports first quarter 2017 results

* Equinix Inc Sees Q2 2017 revenue $976 million to $982 million

* Equinix Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue view $946.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐