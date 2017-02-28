版本:
BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business

Feb 28 Equinix Inc

* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business

* Says Equinix will purchase asset for less than $5 million

* Says agreement was signed on February 1, 2017

* Acquisition is expected to close sometime in early April 2017

