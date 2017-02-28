BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
Feb 28 Equinix Inc
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Says Equinix will purchase asset for less than $5 million
* Says agreement was signed on February 1, 2017
* Acquisition is expected to close sometime in early April 2017
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results