BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks

May 3 Equitable Group Inc

* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
